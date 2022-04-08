ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.80. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 174,238 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

