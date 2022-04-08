ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $13.70. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 960,889 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

