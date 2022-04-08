Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 10,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,270. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

