Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.50).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 289.40 ($3.80) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 298.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 331. The company has a market capitalization of £734.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total value of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

