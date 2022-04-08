Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Sells £69,712.08 in Stock

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 288.60 ($3.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £732.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331. Provident Financial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.50).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

