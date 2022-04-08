Public Mint One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,634.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $48,634.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,675,053 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

