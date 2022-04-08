PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $27.21

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $26.00. PubMatic shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 13,192 shares trading hands.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $674,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,492 shares of company stock worth $4,147,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

