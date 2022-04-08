Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €110.03 ($120.91).

Shares of ETR PUM traded down €0.72 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €73.30 ($80.55). The company had a trading volume of 400,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €95.53.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

