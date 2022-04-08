Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

