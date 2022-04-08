Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Up 9.1%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 144,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 842,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$41.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Get Purepoint Uranium Group alerts:

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.