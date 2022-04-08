PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $655,844.07 and $3,668.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

