Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Point Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.