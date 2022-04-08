Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issued By KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.01 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LYB stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.