Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Issued By Truist Financial

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.21.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

