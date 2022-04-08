Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Cut by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $168,874,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

