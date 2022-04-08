Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.