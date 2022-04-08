Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. Mcgratty now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $269.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 57.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 354.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

