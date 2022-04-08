Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered by Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $500.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $474.20 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

