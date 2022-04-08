Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Decreased by Truist Financial

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PVH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.