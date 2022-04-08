Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after purchasing an additional 353,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.