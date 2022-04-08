Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.
Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million.
BRY stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.
About Berry (Get Rating)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry (BRY)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.