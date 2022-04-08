Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

BRY stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.