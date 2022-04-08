Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

