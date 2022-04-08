Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of USB opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 59,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

