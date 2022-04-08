Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

QTWO stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after buying an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

