Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Boosted by KeyCorp

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CRS opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after purchasing an additional 249,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,262,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

