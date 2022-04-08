Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Boosted by Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $608.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $359.60 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.19 and a 200-day moving average of $517.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

