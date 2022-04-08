Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of AEL opened at $37.04 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,713 shares of company stock worth $1,218,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.