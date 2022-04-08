Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $320.14 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $321.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

