Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $83,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 15,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,701. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

