Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.