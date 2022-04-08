Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.78. 5,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,614. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

