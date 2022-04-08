Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $213,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 173,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595,470. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

