Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. 25,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,034. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

