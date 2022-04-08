Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 212,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 385,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after buying an additional 128,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. 2,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

