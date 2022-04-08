Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $470,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
