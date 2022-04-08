Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after buying an additional 249,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of CB opened at $212.58 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.