Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $114.74 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

