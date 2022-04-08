Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Expedia Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after buying an additional 403,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

