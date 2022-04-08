Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after buying an additional 329,998 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $29,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $88.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

