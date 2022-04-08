Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.08 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,655 shares of company stock worth $3,809,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.