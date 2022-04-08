Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 129,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

