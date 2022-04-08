Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 282 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Shares of CI opened at $255.13 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.83 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

