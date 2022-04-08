QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is XML Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,195,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

