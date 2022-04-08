Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $143.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.73.

PWR stock opened at $132.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

