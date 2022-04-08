Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 65,680 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

JXN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

