Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $9,291,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

