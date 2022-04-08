Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 140,264 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 241.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140,264 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of Olin worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $53.90 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.