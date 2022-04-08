Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 8,602 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.13% of Alleghany worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Y opened at $852.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

