Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

