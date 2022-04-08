Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 421.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,152 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Coty worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 2.47. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

